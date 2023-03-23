The Kaduna state government has raised fresh alarm over plans by politicians to sponsor unlawful possession in the state

The government said it had gathered some intelligence reports that some politicians wanted to sponsor some street protests in a manner that would lead to the breakdown of law and order

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, disclosed warned that the suspension of street protests is still in place

Kaduna - There is breaming tension as the Kaduna state government disclosed that it has intelligence that some politicians are ready to sponsor and instigate their followers to disturb public peace in the state.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, March 23, Vanguard reported.

Politicians planning to cause violence in Kaduna, government alleges Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai

According to Aruwan, the agenda of the politicians include:

"Storming the streets in a manner which could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.”

He added that the government is monitoring the situation alongside security agencies.

The commissioner warned that anyone or group caught in the act of causing lawlessness in the state would be made to face the full weight of the law.

According to Aruwan:

"The suspension of street protests or processions remains in place, in the overall public interest.”

He then called on parents, guardians and community leaders to warn and caution their wards against being used by those bent on exploring a volatile atmosphere and their vulnerable emotions to create tension in the state.

The government is raising the alarm a few days after the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uba Sani, was announced as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna state.

Many of the opposition parties in the state, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have rejected the outcome of the poll, citing irregularities and violence.

