Former governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has lambasted Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

He described Obi's political approach as one with ethnic and religious sentiments that have stained Nigeria's democratic practice

Senator Nnamani also noted that Obi has continuously implored such political techniques even as governor of Anambra state

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has reignited his feud with the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

As reported by The Nation, the former Enugu state governor accused Obi of triggering religious and ethnic politics in Nigeria as he had exhibited during the just concluded general elections.

Senator Nnamani is a strong critic of Peter Obi and has described his style of politics as ethnoreligious. Photo: Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Peter Obi deflowered the virgin innocence of political patriotism and nationalism in Nigeria.

“He fed our people with the sacred apple and Nigeria may never be the same again.”

He further described the whole situation as a replica of what Obi did as governor of Anambra state.

According to Vanguard, Senator Nnamani said:

“What was in whispers and hush tones, Peter proclaimed loud in decibels in Cathedrals and Holy Sepulchres.

"The Roman Catholic-dominant politics Peter mastered and foisted on Anambra people when he was governor was a prelude to his nationwide campaigns.”

Obi's politics is ethnoreligious - Senator Nnamani

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Obi and Senator Nnamani traded words after the latter accused the former of ethnoreligious incitements.

Obi who countered the allegations said:

"I find it very shocking that you had to label me as an ethnic and religious bigot and as one who indulges in a campaign of ethnic hatred.

"In this instance, I like to state unequivocally that I am the direct opposite of what you said in your statement and what my campaigns have been.”

Senator Nnamani, on the other hand, is currently suffering a political decline after he was recently expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) days after losing his re-election into the national assembly.

He was dismissed from the party for anti-party activities after publicly declaring his support for an opposition candidate.

