100 moving engagement wishes for a sister or a newly-engaged couple

An engagement is a significant milestone in a couple’s journey together. It marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with hope, excitement, and anticipation for the future. Sending engagement wishes to your sister is a perfect way to express your love and support for her as she embarks on this new chapter in her life. Here are some moving engagement wishes for a sister or newly engaged couple.

Finding the best engagement wishes for a sister can be challenging at times, as you want to perfectly express your genuine excitement for her and her partner's future together. If you find it difficult to compose an authentic and perfect engagement message for your sister, you have come to the right place.

Moving engagement wishes for a sister

Family and friends celebrate engagements to validate and support the couple's relationship. In most cases, if not all, engagement rings hold symbolic significance as they represent love, commitment, and the promise of a happy future together.

Short engagement wishes for a sister

Life can be busy, and a short message is a thoughtful way to acknowledge her big news without wasting time. Check out these short engagement wishes for a sister for inspiration.

Congratulations on your engagement, sis! Wishing you endless love and laughter.

You found the one, sis! Congratulations.

This is the beginning of a beautiful adventure! Congratulations on your engagement!

I knew one day you'd find your soulmate! Here's to happily ever after!

Congratulations on finding each other! May your engagement be the start of a beautiful journey.

So incredibly happy for you, sis! Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.

You have chosen a great man to spend your life with. Congratulations!

Seeing my sister become a bride is undoubtedly the most beautiful day of my life. Congratulations to you.

I wish you eternal happiness and joy in your married life—lots of love and blessings to you.

May your engagement be filled with endless love and laughter, just like you two!

Congratulations! Can't wait to help you plan your dream wedding!

Congratulations on your engagement! May this journey be filled with love and joy.

Love is in the air! Sending you both all the best for your future together.

I can’t believe my baby sister is getting married! I wish you an incredible engagement and wedding.

It seems like yesterday when we were children, and now you are engaged. Congratulations to my sister.

OMG! I'm so happy for you both! This is the best news ever!

Congratulations on your engagement! Wishing you a lifetime of adventures together.

Here's to the beginning of forever. Congratulations on your engagement!

Congratulations on your engagement! Wishing you a future filled with love, happiness, and beautiful memories.

Sister, you deserve all the happiness in the world! So thrilled for you and your fiancé!

Heart-touching engagement wishes for a sister

A heart-touching engagement wish to your sister goes beyond a simple "congratulations.” Check out these heart-touching wishes to send your beloved sister on her engagement day.

Warmest congratulations on your engagement! May your love continue to grow and flourish.

Congratulations, sis! May your journey be filled with endless joy, laughter, and love.

Wishing you and your beloved a lifetime of happiness, understanding, and cherished moments together. Congratulations on your engagement, dear sister!

Cheers to the happy couple. May your lives be filled with love and laughter!

Congratulations on your engagement! May your love story be as beautiful and magical as you are.

May your engagement mark the start of a lifetime of love, respect, and adventures. Congratulations to you both!

Wishing you love, happiness and good luck with wedding planning.

As you take this next step in your journey together, may your love continue to grow stronger with each passing day. Congratulations on your engagement, sis!

Congratulations, my dear sister! You're a princess today, and your lifemate is the luckiest person alive.

Hey, Sis! I can’t believe how you’ve grown up! Great news about the engagement. Wishing you and your other half a lifetime of blessings.

I can't wait to celebrate with you and your spouse-to-be at the wedding.

I can hear all the bells ringing at God’s house because my dearest sister is getting married. Wish you a very happy engagement.

I wish you a life filled with smiles and happiness. Lots of love to my sister.

May love and laughter fill your lives as you embark on this beautiful journey together. Congratulations on your engagement!

Happy Engagement my dear sister. Your Engagement ring symbolises your life full of happiness and hope. Always keep on smiling.

May you begin the journey of love with smiles and positivity. Congratulations.

Sending you lots of love as you embark on this new journey together.

Celebrating the love you have for each other is going to be so much fun.

I have no words to express how happy I am for you. Congratulations on your special day.

Congrats to your fiancé for winning the loveliest girl’s hand! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness. Love you, sis!

Engagement wishes for a sister-in-law

Sending your sister-in-law a sweet engagement wish is a warm gesture that shows you are happy to welcome her even closer to the family. Below are some moving engagement wishes you can send to your sister-in-law to establish a positive connection.

So thrilled to hear about your engagement! Wishing you all the best in this exciting new chapter.

So happy for you and my bro! Wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter.

Congratulations on your engagement! Can't wait to celebrate with you both!

My brother is a lucky man! Congratulations on your engagement, sister-in-law!

Sending you both so much love on your engagement! Here's to endless adventures together.

Cheers to the happy couple! Can't wait for all the fun wedding planning shenanigans!

Congratulations, and all the best for your engagement. May the Lord bless you with happiness and joyous moments with my brother.

This is such exciting news! Congratulations on your engagement!

Cheers to finding your lobster! Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.

Welcome aboard, sister-in-law! Wishing you and my bro a lifetime of happiness.

May your engagement period be full of fun and joy, my dear sister-in-law. Many congratulations and wishing you a happy relationship with my brother ahead.

Congratulations on your engagement! So happy you found your happily ever after!

Two become one! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and joy.

May your love continue to grow stronger with each passing year. Congratulations!

Dearest sister-in-law, congrats on getting engaged to my brother. You two make a lovely couple. May this new life bring moments of love and care to your life.

Sending you both love and light as you embark on this incredible journey together.

Congratulations on your engagement! Here's to endless love and laughter!

So happy for you both! Can't wait to celebrate your love at the wedding!

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness together! Congratulations on your engagement!

This is amazing news! Congratulations on your engagement, sis-in-law!

Funny engagement wishes for a sister

A funny message can be a more memorable way to congratulate your sister on her engagement than a generic one. Have a look at these funny engagement messages for inspiration.

Welcome to the family! So thrilled you're joining our crazy bunch. Congrats on your engagement!

It's time to trade in those Netflix nights for wedding-planning marathons! Congrats!

Congrats on getting engaged! Now you can officially start planning the most expensive party of your life. Enjoy the ride!

Cheers to the end of your single days! Don't worry, marriage is just like a walk in the park... Jurassic Park, that is!

Congratulations on your engagement! Get ready for a lifetime of "Yes, dear" and "You were right."

You're officially off the market! Welcome to the 'Happily Ever After' club!

Cheers to finding your soulmate! May your love be stronger than your WiFi signal.

Finally, someone has agreed to tolerate your quirks forever. Congrats on finding your partner in crime!

Congrats on your engagement! Now you'll have someone to blame for all the weird noises in the house.

Congratulations on finding someone who's willing to tolerate your weirdness! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness together.

Here's to love, laughter, and lots of weird inside jokes! Congrats on your engagement, sis!

Congrats on your engagement! Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime... trying to agree on what to watch on Netflix!

Congrats! You've found someone who's willing to put up with your snoring for life. Now that's true love!

They say love is blind. Well, congratulations on finding someone who's willing to blindfold themselves for life!

Welcome to the world of 'I do's' and 'I'm sorry's.' Enjoy the ride, sis!

Congrats! You're officially off the market! Now you can look forward to a lifetime of sharing your snacks.

Congratulations on your engagement! Get ready for the ultimate test of love... picking out furniture together!

Congrats on finding someone who's just as weird as you are! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and laughter together.

Say goodbye to quiet Saturday mornings and hello to compromise! Congrats!

Congrats on your engagement! Get ready to spend the rest of your life trying to remember where you left your keys.

Inspirational engagement wishes for a sister

Inspirational words can be a cherished memory for your sister. What are the best wishes for engagement? Below are some examples of inspirational messages to send her during her engagement.

Sis, your love inspires! May your engagement lead to a lifetime of adventures and unwavering support.

Two hearts, one destiny. May your love story forever inspire joy and endless possibilities.

Congratulations! May your love continue to bloom, inspiring you to chase dreams together.

Your love shines bright like a guiding star. May your engagement lead you to a future filled with purpose and happiness.

Stronger together, you inspire! Wishing you a lifetime of love and unwavering support.

With every challenge faced, your love grows. May your engagement ignite a future filled with growth and unwavering devotion.

Congratulations on finding your forever partner! May your love story inspire a lifetime of laughter and unwavering support.

Never lose sight of the magic you create together. May your engagement inspire a lifetime of love and unwavering strength.

Two souls destined to build something extraordinary. May your love inspire a lifetime of happiness. Congrats!

Your love is a beautiful journey. May your engagement inspire laughter, growth, and a lifetime of cherished memories.

May your love continue to inspire you both to reach for the stars! Congratulations on your engagement!

Never stop dreaming together. May your engagement open doors to endless possibilities and a lifetime of shared adventures.

Congratulations on finding your missing piece! May your love forever inspire you to be the best versions of yourselves.

Congratulations on your engagement! May your love story inspire others to believe in true love.

Embrace the warmth of your love. May your engagement inspire a lifetime of comfort and the strength to face anything together.

Love is a dance; yours is a beautiful duet. May your engagement inspire a lifetime of laughter and unwavering joy.

Your love shines bright, lighting up the world around you. Congratulations on your engagement, dear sister!

Here's to love, laughter, and a lifetime of happiness together. Congratulations on your engagement, dear sister!

Stronger together, your love inspires! Wishing you a lifetime of adventures and unwavering commitment.

May your love continue to inspire a symphony of joy and forever hold a special place in your hearts. Congratulations on your engagement!

How do you congratulate a newly engaged couple?

You can congratulate a newly engaged couple in various ways. For instance, you can send them a heartfelt message, call them, or send them a gift with a congratulatory note.

What do you say when someone gets engaged?

You can say many things to someone who gets engaged, depending on your closeness to them. Express your happiness and best wishes for their future.

What do you say to your son and future daughter-in-law on engagement?

When congratulating your son and future daughter-in-law on their engagement, you can express your joy and excitement for their union. You can also mention some of your shared memories or experiences.

Send these inspiring engagement wishes for a sister to tell her how much you support her and celebrate her happiness. You can also personalise these wishes to make them more meaningful for your newly engaged couple.

