Peter Obi has finally reacted to the leaked audio conversation between him and the leader of the Winners Chapel

The former governor of Anambra alleged that a calumny campaign was being sponsored against his personalities

Obi maintained that he had never campaigned based on religion or ethnicity, but he neither confirmed nor denied the audio

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the recently concluded presidential election, has reacted to the leaked audio where he had a conversation with Bishop David Oyedepo, the leader of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

The social media has been agog since an online newspaper, Peoples Gazzete, leaked the audio conversation on Saturday, April 1, Daily Trust reported.

Peter Obi breaks silence on leaked audience conversation with Oyedepo Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

What Peter Obi said about leaked audio with Bishop David Oyedepo

In the leaked audio, the former governor of Anambra was heard begging the cleric to help him mobilise the Christians to vote for him ahead of the election.

The Labour Party candidate was particular about the north-central and southwest states in his plead with the Bishop, where he was largely heard saying "yes daddy" while the conversation lasted.

Following the publication of the audio, several reactions were seen on social media, but Peter Obi's supporters claimed the audio was doctored while his media team gave different reactions to the audio.

However, Obi, who had taken a brief break on Twitter, returned on Tuesday, April 4, and gave a tacit comment on the trending leaked audio where he neither denied nor confirmed the allegation in the audio.

He then alleged that a calumny campaign was being “directed at my person”, stating that his campaign was never based on religion or ethnicity.

Source: Legit.ng