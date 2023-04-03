The governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has started his 15-day vacation, which is the first part of his 2023 Annual Leave

The leave started on April 3rd, 2023, and will end on April 25th, 2023, according to a statement by Akeredolu's Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde

The deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will take over the Governor's duties while he is away

Ondo state - On Monday, April 3, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Ondo state governor, began his 15-working day vacation, which is the first part of his 2023 Annual Leave.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, and transmitted to the State House of Assembly, Governor Akeredolu stated that the leave would take place from Monday, April 3rd, to Tuesday, April 25th, 2023, including both days.

Governor Akeredolu of Ondo state hands over to Deputy Aiyedatiwa as he proceeds on leave. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Richard Olatunde, his Chief Press Secretary, issued a statement containing this information on Monday.

Akeredolu hands over to deputy governor

While Governor Akeredolu is away on vacation, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor, will assume the duties of the Governor's office.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The governor is expected to resume work on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Nigerians react

Wole Oni said on Facebook:

"The Amiable Governor. Have a wonderful holiday. May the Almighty God perfect all that concerns you."

Dokun Adedeji said:

"Take care my friend and enjoy your vacation. Safe journey and may the good Lord perfect all that concerns you."

Jide Ogunluyi said:

"This demonstrates that Aketi is principled. He's simply a law-abiding Nigerian."

Icon Okungade Jayeola Solomon said:

"God bless your leave sir, please don't stay too long on the leave, your attention is unavoidable as the Chief Security Officer of the State."

Guber poll: APC's progressivism has come to stay, Governor Akeredolu brags

In another report, Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has said that political progressivism, as espoused by the All Progressives Congress (APC), is taking firm root in Nigeria, and the tenets have come to stay.

Akeredolu said this in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

He rejoiced with the party’s many governorship candidates who got elected at the last Saturday’s election.

Source: Legit.ng