Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has said that political progressivism, as espoused by the All Progressives Congress (APC), is taking firm root in Nigeria, and the tenets have come to stay.

Akeredolu said this in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, Vanguard reported.

He rejoiced with the party’s many governorship candidates who got elected at the last Saturday’s election.

According to him, the fact that the APC won in most of the states of the federation despite the challenges faced preparatory to the general elections indicated that the party’s message of hope and shared prosperity resonates with most Nigerians.

While expressing delight over the victory of the APC in majority of states in the country, Akeredolu equally congratulated the national leadership of the APC on the impressive outing at the elections.

“I rejoice with all governors-elect on the platform of our great party, the APC. Your emergence is a tonic and energiser for the growth and development of the party. Progressivism has come to stay in Nigeria political space.

“Undoubtedly, your victory is the needed elixir for our great party to take firm roots in the political firmament of our nation. Since political parties thrive on popularity and relevance, you have further sustained the body and soul of our party.

“On the strength of our party’s manifestos and ideology, we shall together help deliver dividends of good governance to the Nigeria people in line with the Renewed Hope mantra of our President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu."

