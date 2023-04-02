Mixed reactions have continued to trail the leaked tape conversation between Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo

Obi's aide, Valentine Obienyem has disclosed that the audio telephone conversation clip was the handiwork of mischief makers

Meanwhile, the audio clip that was released on social media by an online medium, on Saturday, April 1st, has continued to generate massive reactions in the polity

, the media aide to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the February 25 election, has identified the person who allegedly leaked his principal’s conversation with Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Winners Chapel, Daily Trust reported.

The audio clip released by an online newspaper has set social media buzzing, since Saturday, April 1st, Premium Times report also confirmed.

Peter Obi's camp finally reveals those who are behind the leaked audio tape conversation with Bishop Oyedepo. Photo credit: Bishop David Oyedepo, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The real truth emerges, Peter Obi's camp spills

In a Facebook post on Sunday and shared on his page, Obienyem said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I heard they set up a Committee made up of some Communications experts, headed by our prodigal brother from Nnewi. They are reviewing all calls Obi made in the last three years, and especially now to see if he mentioned Interim Government or anything that will make them prosecute him for treason when and if they take over.

“Till now, they are yet to see any. The badly doctored conservation with Bishop Oyedepo released by our Nnewi prodigal brother is the much they have discovered so far. They edited out the Muslim-Muslim ticket that led to the discussion, where Obi said that in a society like ours, religious balancing was a necessary consideration and that their recklessness had made Christians to assume it was a religious war.”

Peter Obi finally speaks on trending 'leaked telephone conversation' with Bishop Oyedepo

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party has debunked the claim that he and the founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, had discussed that Nigeria was heading to a religious war.

Dismissing the trending leaked audion telephone conversation between him and Oyedepo as fake, Obi said the move is part of a propaganda machine of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

he also described the leaked alleged conversation as a product of the endless forgeries the ruling party has a notoriety for.

2023 presidential elections: Peter Obi blasts US APC over comments on Obidients' White House Park protest

The ObiDatti Campaign Organisation has said that Peter Obi is not involved in the protest against the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president-elect.

The protest is scheduled to take place at the Park opposite the White House and is said to be allegedly sponsored by Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

According to the ObiDatti organisation, neither Peter Obi nor Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has anything to do with the planned protest in the USA.

Source: Legit.ng