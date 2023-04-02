The ObiDatti Media office described the alleged leaked telephone conversation between Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church as APC propaganda

The organisation said the Labour party and Peter Obi cannot be deterred from reclaiming their lost mandate

According to the organisation, the APC has tried several tricks to malign the person of Peter Obi and the Labour Party since the off-shoot of the election campaigns

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party has debunked the claim that he and the founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, had discussed that Nigeria was heading to a religious war.

Dismissing the trending leaked audion telephone conversation between him and Oyedepo as fake, Obi said the move is part of a propaganda machine of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ObiDatti media office has described the leaked telephone conversation between Bishop Oyedepo and Peter Obi as APC's propaganda. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: AFP

Vanguard reports that he also described the leaked alleged conversation as a product of the endless forgeries the ruling party has a notoriety for.

Speaking on behalf of Peter, the head of ObiDatti Media office, Diran Onifade, described the APC as a political entity desperate bid to grab and retain power using subterfuge.

His words:

“It appears the All Progressives Congress’ desperation to grab and retain power by foul means has refused to go away more than a month after they have grabbed the election as they planned.

“While we are toeing the constitutional path to retrieve our mandate, those who have truncated the wishes of the majority of Nigerians have recoursed to mischief and endless subterfuge to continue to hold on to what they know does not belong to them."

Peter Obi, Labour Party won't succumb to propaganda

Further noting that the Labour party nor its 2023 presidential candidate will not succumb to any form of propaganda, Onifade accused the APC of pulling up the Ibom Air passenger protest to malign Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement.

He added:

“All these are meant to serve no other purpose than egregious mischief aimed at demarketing Peter Obi. If the goal is to create a credibility problem, the ploy has failed woefully.

“Peter Obi has long been on record as the only presidential candidate who has urged the Nigerians electorate not to vote for him on the basis of religion or tribe .

“We will therefore like to advice our beloved Nigerian people to remain focused on the task to take back the mandate we know was freely given to Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed through legitimate means."

