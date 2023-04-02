The founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has debunked the claim of having a conversation with the flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi over canvassing votes from Kwara state ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Daily Trust reports that Oyedepo while speaking in his church on Sunday, April 2, said he has never campaigned for any politician in any election across the country.

David Oyedepo has debunked the claim that he was in discussions with Peter Obi to canvas votes for the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential poll. Photo: Living Faith Church

Oyedepo's reaction comes barely 24 hours after the Peoples Gazette, an online news publication published a leaked telephone conversation between the cleric and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

In the leaked conversation, Peter Obi was allegedly soliciting the support of Oyedepo to help get votes from Christians in the SouthWest region of the country and Kwara state, the cleric's home state.

In the alleged leaked conversation which has been termed doctored by members of the Obidient movement including the spokesperson for the ObiDatti Media Office, Diran Onifade, the former governor of Anambra state urged Oyedepo to speak to his people.

He allegedly said:

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara.

"This is a religious war. Like I keep saying: if this works, you people will never regret the support."

However, reacting to the alleged telephone conversation, Oyedpo said he never spoke to any group of people on behalf of any politician.

The Bishop said:

“Nobody had ever told me what to say in this world. No. I have never campaigned for anybody or speak on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven.

“There is no (political) party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and for advice. I advised them, some, they didn’t take.

"Those who chose to take it, they see results; those who said no, they are going about it (laughs). If you still come again, I will still tell you, it doesn’t change."

