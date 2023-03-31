The ObiDatti Campaign Organisation has said that Peter Obi is not involved in the protest against the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president-elect

The protest is scheduled to take place at the Park opposite the White House and is said to be allegedly sponsored by Peter Obi and the Labour Party

According to the ObiDatti organisation, neither Peter Obi nor Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has anything to do with the planned protest in the USA

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has disagreed with the United States of America chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the sponsorship of a protest against the outcome of the 2023 poll.

Members of the Labour Party and the Obideinet Movement had written to the US government to allow them to use the Park opposite the White House, US for a protest against the alleged illegal declaration o Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect.

The ObiDatti Campaign office has debunked a claim that peter Obi is involved in the protest against Tinubu's emergence as president. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: AFP

However, in a recent statement seen by Legit.ng, the chairman of the US chapter of the APC, Professor Tai Balofin, accused Peter Obi and the Labour Party of sponsoring the said protest.

Balofin said Tinubu won the 2023 presidential poll in a free and fair election after beating Obi and 16 other opponents.

But in his reaction, Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the ObiDatti campaign organisation dissociated Obi and the party from the protest.

Vanguard reports that Tanko said:

“There is no presidential candidate that has been in full control and admonishing his supporters to be calm than Obi and Datti. The only thing is we are not satisfied with the process that led to the declaration of Tinubu as president-elect.

“We have raised fundamental issues about the process and the process is part of the democratic process. Obi has not sponsored anybody to do anything, rather he has urged them to be calm and follow the rule of law. However, if Nigerian people are protesting the injury done to them, they have the right. Nobody is sponsoring anybody.”

Source: Legit.ng