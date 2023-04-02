A popular Nigerian prophet based in Lagos has dropped a prophecy about the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu

Ahead of the Monday, May 29, handover, the fiery preacher disclosed the ceremony would hold dispute the plot by some politicians to install an interim government

The man of God further revealed that the date of the ceremony will not change and that President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over to a successor

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released a fresh prophecy, ahead of Monday, May 29 handover ceremony.

Ayodele declared that there will be no interim government in Nigeria and that nothing will stop the swearing-in ceremony in Nigeria, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Primate Elijah Ayodele says there won't be an interim government. Photo credit: Primate Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that despite the loopholes in the election, there will be nothing like an interim government because God didn’t show him anything related to it.

He made it known that what he sees is that the date of the swearing-in ceremony will not change and that President Muhammadu Buhari will handover to whom he is supposed to handover to.

The cleric said:

‘’Despite the loopholes, I am not seeing anything that will stop the swearing-in or anything like an interim government.’’

Source: Legit.ng