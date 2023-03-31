The Labour party spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, has disclosed that the party is not part of the plot to truncate Nigeria's democracy.

According to The Cable, the Department of State Services (DSS) uncovered a plan by some key stakeholders to install an interim government as the country prepares for another transition.

The DSS on Wednesday, March 29, alleged that some of the protests against the result of the February 25 presidential election were being sponsored by some key players with vested interests.

But in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, March 30, Tanko said the plot was a conspiracy against the state while distancing the Labour Party from the development.

