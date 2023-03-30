The United States authority has granted the permission of the supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to use the iconic Lafayette Park in Washington D.C. to protest the result of the 2023 presidential election.

According to Guardian, the permit would allow about 100 protesters to gather on Monday, April 3, for 4 hours. The park is located across the street from the White House and is a prominent fixture in American history.

The organiser said:

“We in the diaspora are demonstrating to call the attention of the US government and Biden administration to not recognize the winner.”

According to the United States Department of the Interior, the organisers and participants of the interior must comply with all the reasonable rules of the United States Park Police.

Some of the laws include staying away from obstructing the walkways, sideways, and roadways and allowing for reasonable use of unobstructed use of these areas by pedestrians, vehicles and other park visitors.

A group of pro-Peter Obi known as Nigerian American Coalition for Justice and Democracy Inc. organised the protest.

Obi is a former governor of Anambra state who came third in the February 25 presidential election and lost to Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos state.

