Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has said that he was wary of the effect Peter Obi had on voters before the 2023 general polls

The governor confirmed that he had warned his party members and some of his supporters against the wave of the Obidient movement across the country

According to Okezie Ikpeazu, he never campaigned against Obi as widely claimed in some quarters

The incumbent governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he predicted the effect of Peter Obi's supporters on his ambition to contest for the Abia South senatorial seat in the 2023 general election.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, March 30, the governor identified “The Peter Obi Effect” as one of the main reasons the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he is a member of, lost the governorship election in the state.

On the show which was monitored by Legit.ng, Ikpeazu said he predicted the loss of his party both at the senatorial and the governorship contest during the polls.

The governor noted that he had, before the poll, urged members of his party and his supporters to anticipate the "The Peter Obi Effect".

I never campaigned against Peter Obi -Governor Ikpeazu

Ikpeazu also denied claims that he personally campaigned against the presidential ambition of Peter Obi before the 2023 general elections.

His words:

“That Peter Obi effect, I predicted it and told my party. I even volunteered that reasonable politicians should not ignore what Peter Obi was doing.

“What would happen going forward will be determined by how Peter Obi manages the groundswell of support that he had gathered. How is he going to funnel this towards an agenda that can eventually materialise in his dream?”

