Alex Otti, the new governor of Abia state has levelled a fresh allegation against Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

The LP governor alleged that Ikpeazu engaged in illegal employment in different ministries and parastatals and the employees were issued backdated employment letters

Interestingly, Ikpeazu replied to Otti and urged him to be patient until he takes over from him, but until then, he is still in charge

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Abia State governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, has raised an alarm over alleged employment racketeering in the state civil service ahead of the end of the tenure of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Otti alleged that a bazaar of illegal employment was going on in different ministries and parastatals with the beneficiaries being issued backdated employment letters, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and Abia Gov-Elect Alex Otti trade words over employment racketeering in the state's civil service. Photo credit: Alex Otti, Okezie Ikpeazu

Source: Facebook

Otti accuses Ikpeazu of employment racketeering in Abia civil service

“This action which is geared towards laying a needless landmine for the incoming government has shown how unpatriotic and selfish the perpetrators are,” Otti said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ikpeazu reacts

Ikpeazu, reacting to the development, told the state’s Governor-elect, Otti, that he is still the governor of the state and asked him to wait until he takes over governance on May 29, 2023, Vanguard reported.

The governor’s press secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, in a statement, described the allegations as preposterous and anachronistic.

Ememanka said Ikpeazu remained the governor till May 29 and had the powers to perform his constitutional assignments.

Fresh trouble for Allex Otti as PDP governor reveals how INEC returning officer favours Labour Party

Legit.ng reported earlier that the election of Alex Otti, the governor-elect in Abia state, may face a serious legal battle in a short period of time as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state, accused Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti, the returning officer in the state of being biased.

Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti was the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the March 18 governorship election in Abia state.

Speaking on Thursday on the election won by the Labour Party in the state, Ikpeazu alleged that Nnannaya-Oti was "verily happy" that she "favoured" Alex Otti's party during the poll.

LP’s Otti reveals his plan for Abians

Meanwhile, Abia governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP), has assured the citizens that his administration will unite rather than divide the state.

Otti gave the assurance in his acceptance speech on Wednesday, March 22, after he was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

He spoke at his campaign office, near the Government House on Bank Road, Umuahia, which overflowed with supporters.

Source: Legit.ng