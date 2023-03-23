The governor-elect of Abia, Alex Otti, has revealed one major plan he has for the good people of the state

The LP's standard-bearer who ended the reign of the PDP in the state disclosed he would unite the people rather than create division among them

Otti revealed further that the welfare of the Abians would be his top priority as he appreciated them for electing him as their preferred leader

Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP), has assured the citizens that his administration will unite rather than divide the state.

Otti gave the assurance in his acceptance speech on Wednesday, March 22, after he was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election, Vanguard reported.

LP's Alex Otti reveals plan to unite Abians.

Source: Facebook

Alex Otti reveals crucial plan for Abians

He spoke at his Campaign Office, near the Government House on Bank Road, Umuahia, which overflowed with supporters.

Otti expressed gratitude to every resident, including indigenes and non-indigenes, that took part in his election as he described his victory as "a call to service", PM News report further confirmed.

Otti promised to unite Abians

He said:

"I promised you that I will serve you as the governor of all Abia people and all citizens living in Abia, irrespective of clan, religious persuasion or political leaning."

