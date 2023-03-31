Individuals, groups and organisations undertaking construction on public places in Kano state have been urged to keep off

Kano state governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has warned individuals, groups and organisations undertaking construction on public places to keep off.

In a fresh directive that his chief press secretary, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, issued on his behalf, Kabir advised the discontinuance of demolition on all existing buildings belonging to the government and people of Kano state, Daily Trust reported on Friday, March 31st.

Kabir, Kano gov-elect gives fresh directive

He said,

“The Kano State Governor-elect, His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed that this Public Advisory be issued to all individuals, groups, and other organisations that have ongoing construction in public places.”

“You are advised to discontinue any construction work on public land within and around the following: All schools in the State, all religious and cultural sites in the State, all hospitals in the State, all graveyards in the State, and along the city walls of Kano.

“You are also advised to discontinue the demolition of, and the construction on, all existing public buildings belonging to the government and people of Kano State.”

