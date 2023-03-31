The election of Alex Otti, the governor-elect in Abia state, may face a serious legal battle in a short period of time as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia state, accused Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti, the returning officer in the state of being biased.

Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti was the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the March 18 governorship election in Abia state, Channels Television reported.

Speaking on Thursday on the election won by the Labour Party in the state, Ikpeazu alleged that Nnannaya-Oti was "verily happy" that she "favoured" Alex Otti's party during the poll.

The outgoing governor said he had earlier complained about the returning officer to INEC about her possibility of being biased, but INEC assured him that she would be fair to all during the election.

About 2 weeks after declaring Otti as the winner of the governorship election, Nnannaya-Oti alleged that she was threatened to tamper with the outcome of the poll, but she stood her ground.

In his reaction to the returning officer's allegations, Ikpeazu, whose anointed and PDP candidate, Okey Ahiwe, was defeated in the poll, said it was an unfortunate comment that the Nnannaya-Oti made.

Source: Legit.ng