Controversies have continued to emerge about the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, in the pursuit of his governorship ambition in Bayelsa state.

According to The Punch, the claim that the minister had resigned gained momentum on Thursday, March 30, but a senior official under his ministry could not confirm the claim.

However, the officials admitted that the rules of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated that the minister was expected to resign 30 days before the governorship primary of the party scheduled for April 14.

But the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, refused to confirm if the minister had resigned.

“I have not seen his resignation letter and cannot confirm to you if he has resigned. But you know the rule of the party is that one must have resigned for at least 30 days before the primaries."

The source disclosed that he could not be verified if Sylva had sent his resignation letter to Buhari but maintained that the minister would contest for the office of the governor of Bayelsa.

