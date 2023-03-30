Joe Mesele has declared that Senator Godswill Akpabio's bi for the Senate presidency might not be favourable in some quarters

According to the commentator, the Akwa Ibom lawmaker has too many corruption allegations against him

Mesele consequently urged the president-elect to be careful of whom to support in the race for the position

The recent invitation of Senator Godswill Akpabio, former minister in the ministry of Niger Delta by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) to answer questions pertaining to corruption charges may have begun to affect his electoral chances for the Presidency of the Senate.

The EFCC had last week summoned Akpabio to appear before it on March 29, but the former minister through his lawyers wrote back pleading for more time to be able to be able to attent to his health abroad.

Tinubu urged to be careful about Godswil Akpabio's bid for Senate presidency. Photo credit: Godswill Akpabio

Source: UGC

According to a public affairs commentator, Joe Mesele, Tinubu must be careful of his support for the former Akwa Ibom state governor.

He said:

"The President-elect must be very careful in the area of selecting who to back for any of these positions, especially those with heavy corruption baggages on their neck. In this particular case of Akpabio, he should be made to exonerate himself of these allegations before throwing his hat in the ring and I doubt if there's enough time for that before the 10th Senate resumes activities."

Race for 10th Senate president toughens

The race for who becomes the Senate president of the 10th National Assembly just got stiffer following Senator Barau Jibrin's declaration of his ambition to contest for the number one legislative seat.

The lawmaker representing Kano North Senatorial District made his intentions known during a chitchat with journalists in Abuja, noting that the official declaration will be in a few days.

His comment came less than 24 hours after Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said he is the most qualified and experienced person for the Senate President position.

"It's my turn to be Senate President," Orji Kalu makes bold statement

Meanwhile, Senator Orji Kalu has said it is his turn to be the next senate president as the national assembly prepares for transition.

Kalu said it was his turn to be the next Senate president, urging the ruling APC to zone the position to his constituency.

The ex-governor of Abia state stated this on Tuesday morning while speaking to journalists at the national assembly.

