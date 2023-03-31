Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect, has met with the ex-military president, General Ibrahim Babangida and former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar behind a closed-door in Minna, Niger state capital.

The former governor of Borno state also visited the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, Leadership reported.

Speaking to journalists after his visit to the 2 elder statesmen, Shettima described the 2 former heads of state as beacons of hope to Nigeria and that the incoming Bola Tinubu's administration will have to tap from their wealth of experience.

He added that the duo have a lot to offer to humanity and the country at large, particularly on issues that affect the nation.

His statement reads in part:

“Stakeholders are beacons of hope and will continue to tap from their wealth of experience. They have a lot to offer the nation and humanity. We will continue to reach out to them for their advice, inputs and perspectives on issues confronting us as a nation.”

