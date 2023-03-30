The suit filed by Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, a former minister of President Muhammadu Buhari, to void the participation of Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election has been dismissed by the supreme court.

According to The Nation, Tinubu and Atiku contested the February 25 presidential election under the platforms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the ruling by a 5-member panel of the apex court, the appeal by a group known as the Rights for All International (RAI) and Nwajuiba was said to be statute barred and had become academic

Presiding over the panel, Justice John Okoro of the supreme court dismissed the appeal after the counsel to the appellants applied to withdraw it.

Among several others, the appellants had asked the apex court to void the primaries that produced Tinubu and Atiku as the presidential candidates of their parties over the allegations of corruption.

The complainants had earlier lost the suit at the federal high court and the appeal court in Abuja before moving to the supreme court, where their suit was dismissed on Thursday, March 30.

Recalled that Nwajuiba, a former minister of education for state, resigned his position from Buhari's government to contest the APC presidential ticket and lost to Tinubu during the party's primary.

