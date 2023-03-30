Nasarawa, Lafia - The Nasarawa state arm of the Labour Party has announced the suspension of 11 of its top chieftains in a post-election crisis.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the announcement was made by the state party chairman Alexander Ombugu via a statement issued on Wednesday, March 29, in Lafia, the state capital.

The Nasarawa chapter of the Labour Party accused three of its top executives of anti-party activities in the state. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Twitter

As contained in the statement, the party said the 11 members were suspended due to allegations of anti-party activities during the just-concluded 2023 gubernatorial polls in Nasarawa state.

The statement confirmed the suspension of executives from the party's state and local government arm. These members include; Dahiru Abubakar (state secretary), Hajara Dalhatu (women leader), and Musa Doma (treasurer).

According to the statement, other suspended members were from several local government areas in the state.

The statement reads:

“We wish to bring to your notice that the suspended members have gone contrary to the provions of the party’s Constitution in Article 19 Part ‘B’ and No. 2, which stipulate disciplinary measures for anti-party activities that lead to embarrassment, contempt, and ridicule of the party.

“In the build-up to the governorship election, our party governorship candidate, Joseph Ewuga, stepped down for the PDP governorship candidate, David Ombugadu.

“He informed the party and we communicated same to the national body of our great party but these executives of the party in Nasarawa State went ahead to endorse the governorship candidate of another political party without recourse to the Labour Party; that is why they are being suspended today.”

Meanwhile, the party's state chairman confirmed that a five-person committee would be inaugurated to look into the activities of the suspended members before the party finally decided to punish the accused under the statutory stipulations of the Labour Party constitution.

