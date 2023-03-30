The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made a u-turn after the party suspended some of its key leaders including a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim.

The opposition in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP at its meeting on Thursday, March 30, broadly discussed recent developments within its party.

PDP has reversed the suspension of Governor Ortom and other party leaders.

Ologunagba said:

"The NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general."

He added that consequent to the above, the NWC has reversed the referral of the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom to the party's national disciplinary committee.

He said:

"The NWC in the same vein reverses the suspension of the following under listed members of our great party."

See the full list below:

1. H.E Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State)

2. Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State)

3. Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State)

4. Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State)

5. Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State)

Ologunagba added that the decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

He also said that the PDP NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The party members are also encouraged to imbibe a new spirit and the necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony during this period and at all times

His words:

"The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal."

