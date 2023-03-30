Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, has accused the federal government of deploying the military to rig the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly election in the state.

The governor alleged that the federal government made to move to serve as a punishment because he challenged the federal government's naira redesign policy, Premium Times reported.

Recall that the governor and his counterparts in Kano, Kaduna and Kogi, Abdullahi Ganduje, Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello, challenged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the federal government's naira redesign policy at the supreme court.

The governors, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were the first set of governors that challenged the APC-led federal government's policy.

During the guber election in his state, Matawalle lost his re-election bid to Dauda Lawal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor polled 311,976 votes to come second to Lawal, who garnered 377,726 votes in the race.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng