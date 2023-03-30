Professor Ibrahim Garba, and Ibrahim Shehu Usman, former Vice Chancellor and Bursar respectively of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria were Wednesday, March 29, 2023, arraigned before Justice R.M Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The suspected are facing a nine-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of over N1 billion by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The duo were arraigned before Justice R.M Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, Kaduna State. Photo: @officialEFCC

They are alleged to have diverted the monies from different accounts of the institution meant for the renovation of the popular Kongo Conference Hotel, Zaria.

They pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to them.

Based on their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, Jamil Musa urged the court to remand the defendants at the Kaduna Correctional Centre and fix a date for the commencement of trial.

The defense counsel, M.S Aatu (SAN) for the 1st defendant and Bello I. Jahun for the 2nd defendant urged the court to admit their clients to bail.

Justice Aikawa granted bail to the defendants in the sum of five million naira each with one surety each in like sum who must not be below Grade Level 15 in the civil service. The defendants must also deposit their international passports with the registry of the court. They are to further report to EFCC on the first Monday of every month until the court directs otherwise.

The case has adjourned till June 20-21, 2023 for hearing.

