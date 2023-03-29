Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been described as a politician with the right attributes to lead the nation

This description of Tinubu was made by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, March 28

According to Sanwo-Olu, the president-elect sacrificed his life for the deepening of Nigeria's democracy

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has said that Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect sacrificed so much for the nation's democracy.

In a statement released by Gboyega Akosile, the chief press secretary to the governor, Bola Tinubu was described as a visionary and a consistent, loyal and enigmatic master political strategist.

Sanwo-Olu has commended Tinubu for sacrificing so much to strengthen Nigeria's democracy. Photo: Bashir Ahmed

Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu affirmed that the president-elect's democratic credentials are top-notch and serve as a quality material for political and economic studies.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“At 71, Asiwaju has attained the age, that what matters most is the legacy to bequeath to people after him and God has blessed him with a great opportunity to take the mantle of leadership of Nigeria, and chart the right path of progress for the people of Nigeria.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has donated the greater part of his adult life for service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria."

Congratulating the former Lagos state governor as he turns 71, Sanwo-Olu added that Tinubu's contributions to politics have helped Nigeria's democratic trajectory since the nation celebrated its democracy in 1999

His words:

“He fought tirelessly with other progressives and pro-democracy activists during the annulment of the June 12 struggle to end the military interregnum and enthrone democracy, which we all enjoy today.”

FG speaks on court cases against Tinubu, APC, plan for handover on May 29

Nigerians have been assured that the transition ceremony between President Buhari and Bola Tinubu will be smooth.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation handed this assurance to Nigerians across the globe.

Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the transition committee, said all litigations against the president-elect would not hinder his swearing-in.

Why INEC has a vast budget to fight Atiku, Peter Obi, others in court

In other news, the over N3bn that INEC has voted is dedicated to defending different petitions challenging the outcome of the elections held on February 25 and March 18, 2023.

Presently, more than 100 election petitions have been filed by candidates and their parties who are displeased with the poll's outcome throughout the country.

Aside from Atiku and Obi, other presidential candidates currently challenging the poll's outcome include Solomon Okangbuan of the Action Alliance (AA) and Chichi Ojei of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), who are asking the court to nullify the presidential election result.

Source: Legit.ng