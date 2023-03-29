The flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be taking over the nation's seat of power from President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s next president, on May 29th, 2023.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023 declared Tinubu, a one-time Lagos State governor, as the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential elections.

Tinubu is President-Elect after emerging victorious in the just concluded presidential election.

Source: Facebook

Quick facts about Bola Tinubu

Tinubu is however a divisive character in Nigerian politics and is Widely credited with reshaping Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos.

As the Jagban clocks 71 today, Legit.ng takes a dive into some quick but interesting facts about the President-elect who is set to rule Nigeria for the next four years;

Tinubu will take over from Buhari on May 29.

Source: Facebook

Real name

His full name is Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu. He holds the revered titles of Asiwaju of Lagos and Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, and has been identified as the individual behind recent political maneuvers in the region.

Birth place

Tinubu was not born in Iragbiji and was not initially known as Amoda Ogunlere.

This has remained mere accusations since they were first peddled by political opponents in 2023.

None of the accusers has ever produced any document to show that Tinubu had any other name apart from being known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Till now, the accusers have also not proven that he was born in Iragbiji in Osun state.

Age

Asiaju Bola Ahmed Tinubuwas born in Lagos on March 29th, 1952. He is 71 years old this year according to official records at the schools he attended and in public office.

Early Education

Asiwaju had his early education in Nigeria and was known to be rascally, following musical bands all over western Nigeria, before he departed for the United States in the mid-70s.

In the US, he attended pre-university at Richard Daley College. He then went to Chicago State University in 1977 to study Business Management and Accounting.

While in the school, he demonstrated brilliance and was top of his class. So impressed was the school about his brilliance that he was hired as a student-tutor. he graduated with honours in 1979 after just two years.

Religion

Tinubu is a Muslim and belongs to the Yoruba ethnic group.

The former Lagos governor is married to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, a Reverend Minister and has four children – Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, Oluwaseyi Tinubu, Abibat Tinubu, and the late Jide Tinubu.

He is the Jagaban of Borgu kingdom

He holds the titles of Asiwaju of Lagos and the Jagaban of the Borgu Kingdom in Niger State, Nigeria.

Career

He worked for a number of accounting firms in the States before he moved to Nigeria in 1983. Bola Tinubu joined Mobil Oil Nigeria, and soon after, he was appointed as the company's executive.

Politics

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was 47 years old when he became Lagos governor

He joined politics in 1992 with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on whose ticket he became Lagos West Senator.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu was 47 years old when he became the governor of Lagos state in 1999.

He clocked the age of 60 in 2012 and 70 in 2022, but mischief makers have always put his age above what he says it is.

In a now-deleted Wikipedia post, he was said to be 79 and his first daughter Folashade Oye-Ojo was even said to be 64 years old, but this does not add up.

In one error found on his INEC form in 1999, his birth year was put at 1954. which will make him 68 in 2022 and 69 in 2023.

National leader of APC in 2014

Asiwaju became national leader of the ruling APC after its formation in 2014 before the party won elections in 2015 with outgoing Muhammadu Buhari as its flagbearer. He run on a Muslim- Muslim ticket, i.e. he picked a Muslim as his vice (Kashim Shettima from Borno State) contrary to the religious balancing of tickets by the major parties.

