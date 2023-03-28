Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that he will not leave Nigeria over Bola Tinubu's emergence as president-elect as earlier stated

The former PDP deputy national chairman said the game is not yet over in Nigeria's polity despite the outcome of the 2023 presidential election

According to George, he would wait on the outcome of the suit filed against Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress and the electoral body at the President Election Tribunal before perfecting his plan to leave Nigeria

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has said that the game which involves challenging the emergence of Bola TGinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria is not yet over.

Speaking in an interview on on Tuesday, March 28, George said he believes that the outcome of the judiciary will be positive for him.

Bode George has said that he will wait on the outcome of the judiciary on the emergence of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president. Photo: Guardian

George, though a member of the PDP has been a strong supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential election.

The PDP chieftain said he would no longer be participating in partisan politics said he was going to leave the country should Tinubu win the poll and be sworn in as Nigeria's number one man.

His words:

"Let me tell you, let me explain it, I can go and live… it doesn’t mean I will go and tear my passport, I won’t tear it because that is my place of birth.

But I have grown up to a level where for the rest of my life, I’m quitting partisan politics. It is so mind-boggling. The traits, the thoughts, my upbringing, you’re expected to tell the truth."

Staying his concern about the character of the President-elect, Bode George said he will prefer to reside in a cocoon than have a Bola Tinubu as president.

He added:

"I want to live in peace, where if I want to go to my bank, have some money, I will have the money. If I want to go and buy food in the market, I will be able to do it."

He also said that such a move does not mean he will not be able to come back to Nigeria but is an avenue for him to have peace of mind.

His words:

"We are all waiting, the game is not over, we are going to wait on the outcome of the judiciary and I have relations here and it doesn’t mean I will not come back to Nigeria.

"If I say I am going to be out, I will go and spend more time there (other countries). I am not going to look for a job now because who will employ or pay me."

