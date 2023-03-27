Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state has faulted his predecessor, for failing to congratulate him on his latest court victory

According to Oyetola, he tried to reach out to the former governor but his efforts proved abortive after the Appeal Court's judgement

Adeleke however maintained that he is unbothered if Oyetola heads to Supreme Court noting, he has a right to do so

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has again hit at his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Adeleke on Monday, March 27, said that the immediate past governor of the state, Oyetola, has not congratulated him after his victory at the Appeal Court.

Adeleke says he is still expecting Oyetola to congratulate him after the Appeal Court ruling. Photo credit: Senator Ademola Adeleke, Gboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

Adeleke tackles Oyetola, says he can go to Supreme Court

Adeleke who said he was open to working with the former governor said he had yet to hear from Oyetola.

The governor said this when he was featured on Arise TV Morning Show on Monday, The Punch reported.

I'll like to work with Oyetola, Adeleke said

Adeleke added that Oyetola has the right to approach the Supreme Court if he wishes to contest the appellate court ruling, Vanguard report added.

“Well let me correct it, I did not say I put a call to him, what I said is I’m still expecting him to call me so that he can congratulate me, and if he wants to do otherwise and go ahead to the Supreme Court, he has the right to do that,” the governor said.

Timi Frank congratulates Osun Gov Adeleke, lauds Appeal Court Justices

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Saturday, congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over the reinstatement of his mandate by the Appeal Court.

Frank in a statement in Abuja, also lauded the Justices of the Appeal Court that courageously decided the case and upheld the victory of Senator Adeleke as the duly elected Governor of Osun state, despite attempt by the tribunal to fraudulently upturn the mandate.

He however called on Adeleke to be focused on his development strides by wiping the tears of the people and delivering the state from backwardness now that distraction of the court case has been put to rest by the judgement of the court.

PDP vs APC: Atiku reacts as court gives verdict on Adeleke's struggle with Oyetola

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the Appeal Court in Abuja on Friday, March 24.

The appeal court sitting in Abuja had set aside the judgment of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal that voided the victory of Adeleke in the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal in January, in a majority judgement, held that Adeleke did not win the poll after removing the number of over-voting recorded in his vote and declared Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the APC in the election, as the winner of the poll.

