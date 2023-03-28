Iliya Umar Damagum has been announced as the acting national chairman of the PDP following the suspension of Iyorchia Ayu by his ward in Benue state

Debo Ologunagba, the spokesperson of the PDP, announced the appointment of Iliya Umar Damagum on Tuesday

Until his appointment, the Yobe-born politician was the deputy national chairman of the PDP, North

FCT, Abuja - Iliya Umar Damagum has been announced as the acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amid internal wrangling.

Debo Ologunagba, the publicity secretary of the PDP, announced the appointment of Damagum on Tuesday, March 28, following an injunction from a high court in Benue state that restrained Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

Damagum will replace Ayu until the party decides to hold another national convention and elect a new chairman.

Ayu was suspended by his ward exco in Benue state over allegations of anti-party activities and non-payment of dues to the party.

Background of the PDP acting national chairman

However, below of facts you should know about Damagum:

Before his appointment, Damagum was the deputy national chairman of the PDP (North). The Yobe politician was born on August 10, 1963, in Damagun, presently the Fune local government area of the state. He attended Damagum central primary school from 1971-1977. The 60-year-old then moved to the Government College, Maiduguri in Borno state, where he finished in 1982. Umar holds a bachelor of arts education from the University of Maiduguri and graduated in 1983. In 1996, he obtained a post-graduate diploma in management and later studied business administration at the master's level from the same university where he graduated in 2004. Damagum loves to engage in intellectual conversations, and he is happily married with kids. The new acting PDP national chairman was a former Nigerian Ambassador To Romania (2004 – 2007). Damagum served as Financial Secretary of the PDP in Yobe State (1998-2000). Yobe State PDP Secretary, Director General Yobe State Gubernatorial Campaign and Election (2011). He was a former chairman of Adamawa State PDP (Caretaker-2012). He acted as secretary of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee (2013).

Ayu an ‘evil’ that befell PDP, says Nnamani

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has asked Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, to vacate his seat following a court order.

Nnamani, who is a current senator, defeated by the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 national assembly election, described Ayu as an evil that befell the PDP.

According to the expelled PDP chieftain, the reign of Ayu had brought misfortunes to the party following its poor outing in the last general election.

