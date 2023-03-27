Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been told to uphold his campaign promises when sworn in

This appeal was made by his campaign spokesperson and current minister of labour and employment, Barr Festus Keyamo (SAN)

According to Keyamo, upholding and fulfilling his campaign promises is the only proof of winning opposition supporters over

The minister of labour and employment, Festus Keyamo who also doubles as the spokesperson of the campaign council of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed what his principal must do when sworn in come Monday, May 29.

According to his tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, March 27, Keyamo said Tinubu must prove the opposition supporters wrong by swinging into the good governance mode.

Festus Keyamo said his principal, Bola Tinubu must meet the expectations of Nigerians to prove opposition supporters wrong. Photo: Festus Keyamo (ESQ), Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He stated that the former Lagos state governor must begin to uphold all the promises he made to Nigerians in order to prove his doubters wrong.

Keyamo's tweet reads:

"I have come to the conclusion that there is no amount of persuasion we can make in the media (be it social or orthodox media) to woo those who did not vote for us to believe in us other than good governance that @officialABAThas promised. Immediately after swearing-in, the talk must stop and the work must begin!"

Obidients reacts to Keyamo's tweet

However, supporters of the opposition parties took to the comment section to critique Kayamo's tweet.

Omowale_Cee said:

"Sir you are a minister of the Federal republic of Nigeria, I understand the best time to look for work is when you still have one doing, but don’t let your former job suffers, I understand you are looking for new appointment but try to focus on the one you currently have."

@Sylvia_Ikeji said:

"Festus, if you like turn it to Dubai on day one but we must reclaim our mandate and justice must be done. A thief can’t steal my car and because he maintains it very well, you tell me to leave it for him. Lie lie. Una must return that mandate."

@OlalekeSteven:

"Although I supported the candidacy of Peter Obi, what I usually say after the election is "Asiwaju has 4 years to prove himself to Nigerians, after 4 years we will know if we've entered another one chance like the incumbent regime"

