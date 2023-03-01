The most anticipated election in Nigeria has come and gone. The 2023 presidential polls have been filled with drama, suspense and intrigue.

The 2023 presidential election saw Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) contend for the number one administrative seat in the world's most populous black nation.

The trio of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar were the political trident of the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

As earlier stated, the election was filled with thrill, suspense and thought-provoking moments that shocked Nigerians and the world.

Here are the seven shocking moments of the 2023 presidential polls.

1. Obi victory at Aso Rock polling units

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Labour Party bannerman took electoral observers and Nigerians by surprise as he swept all the polling units in the State House where President Muhammadu Buhari himself resides.

As the Daily Trust newspaper reported, Obi earned himself a sweet victory by polling 499 votes ahead of his closest rival, Bola Tinubu of the APC, who polled 184 votes, and Atiku Abubakar finished third with 142 votes.

This result further gave Obi's supporters bragging rights and confidence that they won in the territory of the President and the APC.

2. Obi's victory in Tinubu's sacred ground (Lagos)

For the very first time since the beginning of democracy in Nigeria, Lagos state has never lost to opposition under the watch of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lagos state is regarded as the sacred territory of Jagaban, as he is fondly called. The undefeated streak of Tinubu spanned over two decades. It was never in sight to falter not until it was breached on Saturday, February 25, by the emerging Labour Party and Peter Obi.

Peter Obi did not only win Lagos; he succeeded in Tinubu's local government (Ikeja), the polling units at his residence, and strongholds like Alimosho, Oshodi-Isolo, Ojo and Kosofe.

Obi also won with lesser local government in the bag, polling 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu, who scored 572,606 votes.

3. Obi’s triumph in Nasarawa

Another spoiler alert was incoming when the news about the result in Nasarawa state surfaced.

It shocked Nigerians when it hit the news that Peter Obi won Nasarawa, an APC-controlled state and the home to the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

He polled 191,361 votes to defeat Tinubu, who scored 172,922, while Atiku got 147,093 votes, as declared by INEC.

4. Obi ends PDP, Okowa's reign in Delta

Political pundits predicted Obi would have a good run down south, but Rivers and Delta state was out of these predictions.

These are two giants down south that have been in the control of the PDP for over two decades.

However, the tides changed when Obi clinched victory in Delta, the home state of the PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Obi polled 341,866 votes, beating Atiku, who polled 161,600 votes, and Tinubu, who got 90,183 votes.

5. Atiku claims victory in Buhari’s Katsina

This is most likely one of the most significant victories at the 2023 presidential polls after Obi’s dominance in Lagos.

Katsina is known to be a strong territory of the APC and the home state of the powerful President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku won the election, securing 489,045 votes to edge out Tinubu, who polled 482,283 votes. This was a big blow to the ruling APC as Governor Bello Masari is known to be very influential in the state.

6. APC chairman, Senator Adamu, losses polling unit

A major shocker that Nigerians witnessed at the presidential polls.

The national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, failed to deliver his polling unit to Bola Tinubu.

Peter Obi stole the show, polling 132 votes, while Tinubu came second with 85 votes.

7. Gov El-Rufai falters in Kaduna

Kaduna was a major loss for the APC and a painful one.

If one person in the north could go the tunnel of the earth for Bola Tinubu, it would be Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.

Unfortunately, he fell in the pecking order and became one of the PDP's victims after Atiku won 62,260 votes to defeat Tinubu, who garnered 41,432 votes. While Kwankwaso of the NNPP came third with 8,729 votes, Obi trailed with 3,634 votes.

Source: Legit.ng