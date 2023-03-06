Olabode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) (Southwest), has endorsed Gbedebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos.

The Lagos PDP chieftain made the endorsement alongside other members of the Omo Eko Pataki members which include the former deputy governor of the state, Kofoworaola Akerele-Bucknor and Onikepo Oshodi.

The group also frowned at the threats to voters against a particular candidate of a political party, saying such acts of divisive politics annihilate innocent Nigerians.

According to the group, there are plans to ensure that Rhodes-Vivour is taken out of circulation before Saturday's election while raising alarm that it did not want a repeat of what happened to the late Funsho Williams in Lagos.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Monday, March 6, the group said it was worried about the threats issued against those who are suspected of voting for the opposition in the state.

Bode Goerge then urged the people of the state to be careful in voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 11 governorship election.

His statement reads in part:

"Of paramount interest and concern is the issue of threat to lives by cronies and criminal elements, who we presume are being unleashed on innocent citizens who are willing to exercise their civic rights, to effect a positive change to their lives, the lives of their unborn children, using the civilised option of the ballot box, universally approved as opposed to the option of anarchy."

Source: Legit.ng