The deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat, says MC Oluomo would be arrested if found guilty of voter intimidation

According to Hamzat, facts must be established before the authorities can act on the case on ground

He made this known during an interview on Tuesday, March 28, on the Channels TV breakfast show, 'Sunrise Daily'

The deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat, has finally reacted to the alleged viral video where an ally of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Musiliu Akinsanya AKA known as MC Oluomo threatened the Igbo community in the state in the build-up to the gubernatorial polls.

Meanwhile, MC Oluomo has since debunked the allegation stating that he was only speaking with a playful tone while conversing with a woman known as “Iya Chukwudi”.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Muyiwa Adejobi said in an interview that MC Oluomo was only joking. Photo: Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde

Source: Facebook

In reaction to this development, the Lagos state deputy governor, during a live interview on Channels TV breakfast show, ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Tuesday, March 28, said MC Oluomo is bound to face the wrath of the law if he is found guilty of the allegation levelled against him.

As reported by Punch, Hamzat said:

“In the case of MC Oluomo, he has come out to say that he was actually referring to one woman that is Mama Chinedu, or something like that. There’s a video that shows that and that woman said, ‘He was talking to me and we’ve been friends or he’s been my customer for years.’

“[She said] that he was talking to her. So, I don’t know the facts, but people should examine the facts and if in truth he has broken the law, of course, he must pay for it. It’s as simple as ABC.”

Source: Legit.ng