David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, has called on Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, to ensure that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is integrated into his cabinet.

The governor made the call at the commissioning of a project in the state, adding that any politician trying to defeat Wike in Rivers state is just deceiving himself.

According to Umahi, the Rivers leader has a lot to offer when it comes to the unity of Nigeria, and there is no how we can talk about the 2023 presidential and national assembly election without mentioning Governor Wike.

"I will be asking Asiwaju/Shettima to please bring Governor Wike to the core administration of the federal government. He has a lot to offer. He has a lot to offer for the unity of the country."

He then appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for saying that he has no anointed candidate and thanked the northern governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for insisting that power should move to the south in accordance with the Asaba declaration.

Earlier in 2022, the governors of the southern part of Nigeria gathered in Asaba, the Delta state capital, and insisted that power should be shifted to the region after the end of President Buhari's administration.

Umahi then appreciated the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who stood their ground and insisted that power must be shifted to the south, even when their party's presidential candidate was from the north.

Source: Legit.ng