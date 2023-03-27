The real problems causing the divide and rule in Nigeria have been revealed by Revd Fr Ejike Mbaka

The founder of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Revd Fr Ejike Mbaka has made a strong revelation about Nigeria's disunity and the role of politicians in it.

The revered cleric noted that the kind of bitter politics the politicians are playing is dividing Nigeria.

Mbaka warns politicians against dividing Nigerians. Photo credit: Ejike Mbaka

Source: Facebook

Mbaka sends message to politicians in Nigerians

Mbaka, who spoke at the Adoration ground, Umuchigbo-Nike, Enugu, while celebrating the Catholic Mothering Sunday, March 26, described politicians as hawks and vultures, Vanguard reported.

The fierce Christian cleric also said the religious leaders have offended God during the just-concluded 2023 elections, adding that he had begged God for forgiveness on their behalf.

Mbaka said,

“Politics is now dividing Nigerians and all these politicians I call them political hawks and vultures.”

Source: Legit.ng