A Nigerian prophetess has elicited mixed reactions after releasing the message an admirer sent her on Facebook

Her admirer identified himself as a prophet and went on to confess to her how he loves her so much

Internet users criticised the man for going after a married woman, while others found his text amusing

The founder of Prophetess Rose Kelvin Ministry, Prophetess Rose, has made public the wooing message a male admirer sent her.

"You no dey fear abi??? Have you heard of Ukwuabaghi shoe before?" Prophetess Rose queried as she shared the DM on Facebook.

The man toasted the married prophetess Photo Credit: Prophetess Rose Kelvin Ministry, Philip Attoh Min

Source: Facebook

Full text of DM Prophetess Rose got

Identifying himself as Prophet Akinwumi Joseph, the man professed love to the female cleric, who is married with kids.

He said marrying her would make him the happiest man on earth and appealed to Rose to consider his request.

He urged her to pray over it. The full text of the DM read:

"Good morning my beloved and precious mommy. Please ma, I don't want you to misquote my comment ma.

"Honestly speaking, I love you so so so so much, and I always having the thought inside my heart that assuming I can be your husband, I would have been the happiest man on earth.

"Am Prophet Akinwumi Joseph. Please ma, I want you to consider me ma. Please ma, don't let this my words sound irritating to you ma.

"Please ma, pray over what I said ma. I love you so much ma."

Reactions trail the DM Prophetess Rose got

Ikechukwu Stanley Okafor said:

"Who don't like beautiful human with precious gift like mummy? Even some girls have such thing in mind with Ebuka obi but mummy is in Lions hand . Prophet or waiting u call ur self the door is closed for you before thunder will strike you. Mummy Rose this for you ❤️❤️ we love you and your family remain blessed."

Happiness Zechariah said:

"This prophet get mind oo ,pls ma just pray for God to have mercy on him and bring him back to his normal sense."

Shepherd David O David Ministries said:

"Some people no dey fear God sha...I no know where una dey get this kind mind sef."

Samuel Nelly said:

"Prophet Aki has been coming to church just like me and God haven't locate him and he decided to try social media to see if mummy will notice him and boooooom it works.

"Congratulations prophet."

Living Ancestor said:

"He just want you to notice him because everybody knows your married. Unless he is on weed."

Catherine Okoro said:

"Is this Prophet for real? Many single sisters are out there praying for marital settlement and your eyes don't seem to notice any of them but a happily fully anointed married prophetess. You no fear God o."

