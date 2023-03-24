Niger Delta stakeholders have dismissed the demand for the sack of a high-ranking federal government official

Some beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme had asked for the sack of Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd)

Ndiomu, who is the interim administrator of the programme, has received the backing of key stakeholders in the region

FCT, Abuja - The Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG) has faulted the threat by some beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to occupy the amnesty office and demand the sack of the Interim Administrator of the programme, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd).

NDIG in a statement by its convener, Dr Boma Horsfall, noted that two ex-agitators are hatching the plot - Gen. Paul Johnson and Solomon Adu, whom it claimed has been feeding fat from the amnesty programme by operating multiple accounts since 2010.

Major-General Ndiomu has gotten the backing of key Niger Delta stakeholders. Photo credit: Presidential Amnesty Programme

Dr Horsfall said:

“Let it be on record that Gen. Paul Johnson and Solomon Adu - the two sponsors of the recently publicized communique threatening protest are fighting back because the new administration of the PAP has stopped their fraudulent practice of feeding fat from the programme.

“While John has been criminally receiving monthly stipends with two separate accounts since 2010, Solomon has been doing the same with six accounts, all linked to one BVN for the same period.”

The NDIG stressed that the duo are now frustrated by the reality that General Ndiomu is out to rid the system clean, and discontinue all fraudulent practices.

He stated:

“The Amnesty Programme implies that after beneficiaries are absolved, trained and empowered, they are to exit and pave way for others. Sadly, they (Paul and Solomon) have refused to exit the programme after 12 years.

“Deserving Niger Deltans who are highly industrious and are engaged in credible ventures, have never gained access to the huge sums of monies that have been stolen by these two.”

“They must now bury their head in shame, as their malicious attempt to blackmail the highly revered Interim Administrator is already dead on arrival.”

The group enjoined the Interim Administrator not to be deterred in his resolve to reposition the Amnesty Programme while urging Niger Deltans to disregard the naggings of criminal elements.

The PAP which was initiated to disarm, demobilise and reintegrate repentant militants from the Niger Delta, has been plagued with corruption allegations as most agitators have refused to exit the programme more than 12 years after it was launched by ex-president, Umaru Yar'adua.

