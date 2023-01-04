There was excitement on Wednesday morning as the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Father Ejike Mbaka, returned to the Adoration ground in Enugu state.

Hundreds of Mbaka's supporters trooped out on the road to welcome his return to Adoration, Sahara Reporters reports.

Mbaka's supporters marched alongside a vehicle conveying him to Adoration Ground in Umuchigbo Nike causing serious traffic gridlock along Old Emene-Abakaliki road.

The jubilant adorers as his supporters were fondly called were seen very excited as some were dancing along the road.

Source: Legit.ng