Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), has given a low scorecard on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) amid the hardship experienced by Nigerians in the wake of the naira redesign policy.

In a recent sermon monitored by Tribune, Mbaka who opined that “the timing (of the policy) is very wrong” lamented that “Nigerians are now suffering” because of it.

The fiery cleric argued that suddenly, citizens are paying through their noses to withdraw money from banks as the focus shift from dollar to naira.

Mbaka, therefore, declared that he is giving both President Buhari and Godwin Emefiele, the CBN's governor, a mandate from heaven to act immediately on Nigerians' behalf.

He said:

“People are suffering. People will suffer to take their money and there is a country. And tomorrow you will say Father Mbaka says. Why do you force me to say something? I am giving both the President (Muhammadu Buhari) and the CBN Governor (Godwin Emefiele) a mandate from heaven if they don’t want to act immediately and stop this self-imposed wicked suffering on the people, they will suffer.

“People are now selling money, not dollars. It easy to get dollar now than to get Naira. Parents cannot have money to buy foodstuff for their children.

“I don’t know how many will be alive by the time the so-called new currency will come out. The new currency is not even good. The design is very poor. The colour separation is rubbish and everybody is quite thinking about election. Will people not be alive to do the election?"

