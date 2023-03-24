The ObiDatti Media Campaign Organisation has reacted to the call for the arrest of Peter Obi and his running mate

The organisation said Festus Keyamo, who is the minister of Labour and employment cannot be taken seriously

According to the ObiDatti organisation, Keyamo closed his eyes to the threat by McOluomo during the 2023 governorship polls in Lagos state

The call for the arrest of the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running by the minister of Labour and employment has been described as a joke.

Diran Onifade, the head of the ObiDatti media campaign office said Festus Keyamo's petition to the State Security Services cannot be taken seriously.

Onifade also described Keyamo as an individual who is desperately working to gain political relevance within Nigeria's polity.

The ObiDatti media office has urged Nigerians not to take the call for Peter Obi's arrest serious. Photo: Peter Obi, Festus Keyamo

Source: Facebook

He noted that the petition and call for the arrest and prosecution of Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed are unworthy of a response.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“Such a call is a huge joke nobody should take seriously.

“Datti is a free citizen of this country and entitled to his fundamental right of freedom of expression. Datti never called for insurrection or any act envisaging treason.

“Keyamo talked about healing, which means Nigeria is sick, that means he recognised that February 25 which announced his principal as the president-elect and the March 18 state elections were marred by blatant rigging, high-level violence, voters suppression and intimidation orchestrated by his party."

The media officer urged Keyamo to use the same energy to report MC Oluomo who threatened Igbos and non-All Progressives Congress supporters during the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state.

His word:

“Surprisingly Keyamo who claims to be a ‘patriotic citizen’ closed his eyes to the ethnic and tribal vitriolic by his party and their supporters against non-Yorubas in Lagos.

“The so-called ‘patriotic citizen’ didn’t report MC Oluomo who told Igbos not to vote in Lagos.

“After the shameful Chatam House appearance of Keyamo’s principal, his principal was recorded telling key supporters to fight, snattch, grab and run with ballot boxes which were exactly what happened in the elections. Why didn’t Keyamo the ‘patriotic citizen’ report to the DSS."

Big trouble for Peter Obi as Buhari's top minister petitions SSS, calls for his arrest

The State Security Services (SSS) has been urged to arrest and prosecute the Labour Party Peter Obi.

The call was made by the minister of labour and employment Festus Keyamo on Thursday, March 23.

Keyamo also called for the arrest and prosecution of Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, who was the 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Despite controversies, British High Commissioner urges Nigerians to be proud of 2023 presidential election

Nigerians have been urged to be proud of the Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections.

The call was made to Nigerians across the world by British High Commissioner Catriona Laing.

According to the High Commissioner, Nigeria's politics is quite fascinating and there is evidence that the nation's democracy has evolved.

Source: Legit.ng