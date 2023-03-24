Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the appeal court in Abuja on Friday, March 24.

The appeal court sitting in Abuja had set aside the judgment of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal that voided the victory of Adeleke in the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal in January, in a majority judgement, held that Adeleke did not win the poll after removing the number of over-voting recorded in his vote and declared Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the APC in the election, as the winner of the poll.

Adeleke had felt displeased with the rulings of the Tribunal, and he approached the appeal court, which later upheld his victory on Friday.

Reacting to the outcome of the judgment, Atiku said the victory is not only for Adeleke and the good people of Osun state but for the resilience of the country's electoral values.

The former vice president took to his Twitter page and said:

"This is not only a victory for you and the people of Osun State but also a testament to the resilience of our democratic system."

