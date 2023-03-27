Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has disclosed that he would distance himself from the administration of Siminalayi Fubara, the governor-elect

Wike, who will be leaving the office of the Rivers state governor on May 29, maintained that Fubara is not coming to serve him but to serve the people of the state

However, the governor noted that he would be available should in case the incoming governor sought for his advice after leaving the office

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has disclosed that he would not interfere in the affairs of the state after leaving office as governor of the state on May 29.

Reacting to the question on the possibility of his successor turning against him after leading the office, Wike said the incoming governor had not elected to serve him; he was elected to serve the state.

Wike reveals what he would do should his successor turn against him Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

What may happen if Fubara tries to turn against Wike is revealed

Siminalayi Fubara, the governor-elect, was the preferred candidate for Wike prior to the March 18 governorship election in the state, and he secured a landslide victory during the poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The declaration of Fubara by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election was rejected by his opponent, including that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole and his counterpart in the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Magnus Abe.

Wike would not be holding any political post after leaving the office until others, while Fubara will be taking over from Wike on May 29.

Latest about Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubara, PDP, 2023 Election, Rivers

The outgoing governor noted that if Fubara sought his advice as governor, he would be available, and if he did not, he had no problem with that.

In a video of Wike's interview with Channels Television shared on Twitter on Monday, March 27, the outgoing governor said he supported Fubara to succeed him, and the respectful thing for him is to maintain a distance from interfering in his administration.

See the video here:

More post-election drama unfolds as Fayose reveals why Ekiti people voted Tinubu, lambasts AriseTV over Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has revealed that he and other PDP chieftains in his state worked for Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate during February 25 presidential election.

Fayose disclosed that Atiku Abubakar was the architect of his loss during the poll by sacrificing the G5 governors for the party's chairmanship position.

The former governor also kicked against the performance of Arise TV and its presenter, Rufai Oseni, regarding the criticism of the medium against the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng