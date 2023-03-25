Timi Frank Congratulates Osun Gov Adeleke, Lauds Appeal Court Justices

Timi Frank has congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over the reinstatement of his mandate

He also lauded the Justices of the Appeal Court that decided the case and upheld the victory of Senator Adeleke

Meanwhile, he called on Adeleke to be focused on his development strides by wiping the tears of the people and delivering the state from backwardnes

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Saturday, congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over the reinstatement of his mandate by the Appeal Court.

Frank in a statement in Abuja, also lauded the Justices of the Appeal Court that courageously decided the case and upheld the victory of Senator Adeleke as the duly elected Governor of Osun state, despite attempt by the tribunal to fraudulently upturn the mandate.

Timi Frank congratulates Ademola Adeleke over Appeal Court victory. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

He however called on Adeleke to be focused on his development strides by wiping the tears of the people and delivering the state from backwardness now that distraction of the court case has been put to rest by the judgement of the court.

He thanked the Appeal Court justices and by extension the Nigerian judiciary for mustering the courage to uphold the Truth and Justice, saying, “We want to see this in them in other election’s petition cases.”

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, urged the Judiciary to know that in areas where they have done well, Nigerians and the world will hail them but when they do wrong, Nigerians will call them out.

He said:

“We hope the Judiciary will bring this courage to bare in doing the needful in deciding the Presidential election petition cases now before them.

“The Judiciary must realise that the only hope Nigerians have today is in them. We hope they will not dash that hope.

“We know there will be pressure on them by the powers that be to do the wrong thing, but they must be guided by the bigger picture which is to free the people from exploitation and slavery in taking their final decision.

“History will not forget the Justices that decided the Adeleke Versus Gbeyega Oyetola Appeal for sticking to the truth.

“Despite the oppression, they remained courageous. However, this is not the end of their task. A greater task beckons and that task is to redeem the damaged image and lost glory of the judiciary."

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the appeal court in Abuja on Friday, March 24.

The appeal court sitting in Abuja had set aside the judgment of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal that voided the victory of Adeleke in the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal in January, in a majority judgement, held that Adeleke did not win the poll after removing the number of over-voting recorded in his vote and declared Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the APC in the election, as the winner of the poll.

