In the aftermath of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Oyo state, Governor Seyi Makinde has finally revealed what went down.

The re-elected governor attributed his triumph at the gubernatorial poll to God, who handed him victory against his opponents.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he would continue to fulfil his obligations to the people of Oyo state.

Oyo, Ibadan - The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, says his re-election for a second term in office was God's divine intervention and will.

He made this disclosure on Sunday, March 26, at the thanksgiving service of the Living Spring Chapel International in Ibadan, the state capital.

Governor Seyi Makinde at the Living Spring Chapel International in Ibadan on Sunday, March 26.

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Governor Makinde revealed that he made a vital request to God in the build-up to the gubernatorial polls.

He said:

“Before now, I kept telling God that if I will not perform and leave a legacy that will move people from poverty to prosperity, then, I should not win the second term election.

“But, everything went well and I can only say it happened by divine intervention."

I will work harder than before - Gov Makinde to Oyo citizens

Governor Makinde stood before the sacred altar of God in front of the entire congregation, pledging to uphold the oath of his office and serve the people of Oyo state to his best capacity.

He said:

“So, I am standing on God’s altar to promise the people of Oyo state that I will even work harder to bring more benefits to the people.”

In another development, Governor Seyi Makinde has called for support from his co-contenders in the just concluded March 18 election.

While reacting to his electoral victory, Makinde maintained that he is open to working with everyone, for the interest of the good people of Oyo state.

Makinde who got re-elected into the state assured the Oyo residents that he would continue to deliver quality projects in the state.

Meanwhile, Teslim Folarin, the APC guber candidate in Oyo state has denied accusing Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, of anti-party practices.

It was insinuated that Tinubu supported Seyi Makinde, the PDP candidate and incumbent to repay him for his support during the presidential election.

But Folarin, in a statement, distanced himself from the allegation and described Tinubu as a well-respected leader.

