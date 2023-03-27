The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has called for support from his co-contenders in the just concluded March 18 election

While reacting to his electoral victory, Makinde maintained that he is open to working with everyone, for the interest of the good people of Oyo state

Makinde, who got re-elected for a second term, assured the Oyo residents that he would continue to deliver quality projects in the state

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has called on his co-contestants in the just-concluded March 18 governorship election, in which he emerged victorious, to join hands with him to move the state forward.

Makinde, who described his electoral success as a victory for the people of the state, added that he is open to working with the ideas of his co-contestants.

Governor Seyi Makinde seeks support after the March 18 election victory. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Makinde calls for cooperation, makes fresh promises

According to him, everyone must now come together in the interest of Oyo state, The Guardian reported.

The governor, who spoke at a programme on Fresh 105.9 FM, promised to reach more people with development and continue to deliver quality projects in all sectors of the state, a report by THISDAY confirmed.

Oyo poll: Folarin denies accusing Tinubu of supporting Makinde

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teslim Folarin, the candidate of the APC during Oyo state governorship election, denied accusing Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, of anti-party practices that saw to his defeat.

It was insinuated that Tinubu supported Seyi Makinde, the PDP candidate and governor of the state, to repay him for his support during the presidential election.

But Folarin, in a statement, distanced himself from the allegation and described Tinubu as a well-respected leader.

Oyo governorship election: APC’s Folarin suffers humiliating defeat

The good people of Oyo state on Saturday, March 18, 2023, headed to the poll to decide who eventually rules them in the next four years.

It was a shocking yet surprising development in Oyo state as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, March 19, 2023, declared Seyi Makinde, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the election.

Makinde was returned as the governor of Oyo state after defeating the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin by a very wide margin.

Source: Legit.ng