Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has been re-elected with a landslide victory to defeat his closest rival in the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly election.

Makinde, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the election, defeated Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the victory of the governor-re-elect, Wale Adeagbo, an Ibadan-born legal practitioner, described the re-election of the governor as the will of the people and the ultimate will of God.

Speaking with Legit.ng on the outcome of the poll, the legal luminary posited that the re-election of Governor Makinde had provided new discourse for political scientists.

To the legal practitioner, the people considered the governor second because of his record in the last few years.

He commended the record of Makinde's administration in the area of security, adding that Makinde was able to manage the insecurity in the state despite the national challenges.

He said:

Makinde has given Political Scientists a new school of thought to build on the 'politics of Exclusivism' that regardless of the outcome of a Presidential Election, gubernatorial elections are exclusive and that the Presidential Election has a very low propensity to affect the outcome of a Gubernatorial Election.

