Neysom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has disclosed that Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, would not have stepped down if the party had zoned the presidency to the southern part of the country.

The governor said this while blaming Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP, for the poor outing of the party in the presidential election.

Wike said Ayu could not even win his ward and local government in the election, not to talk of winning the state for the PDP.

Ayu, from Benue state, could not rescue the party from losing the state to the Labour Party during the presidential election and to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the governorship and state house of assembly election.

Wike disclosed that Ayu jeopardized the issue of zoning in the party, adding that he threw the party's ticket open the second day he formed a committee to look into it.

He added that this is how the whole crisis in the party started, stating that the voting pattern reflects that the people of Benue state wanted a southern presidency. That was why the Labour Party won the state while the APC took second before PDP, the ruling party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng