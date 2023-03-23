Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has confirmed that he and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worked for the emergence of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise TV Thursday morning, March 23, the PDP chieftain posited that "if you say some section of the people of a country does not matter, they will tell you they matter."

He was speaking on the background of the events in the PDP before the election that led to the formation of the 5G governors, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers.

Explaining what led to the defeat of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, during the poll, Fayose said the former vice president did not make move on the formation of the G5.

He alleged that Atiku was silent when Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party during the presidential poll, could not address many issues raised by governors and other southern blocs in the party.

The former governor then took a swipe at Arise Television for acting like an opposition in the build-up to the presidential election and attacking the presenter, Rufai Oseni, for taking personal issues against the candidates he did not like.

He stressed that the fact that your candidate did not win the election did not mean the process is wrong and that journalists should be professional in their dealings.

Source: Legit.ng